King City Fire says fire along Salinas riverbed in King City area is 90 acres

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE MAY 25, 2022, at 5:48 p.m.-- King City Fire said the fire burning along the Salinas riverbed is now 90 acres and 20% contained.

Evacuation warnings are still in place.

Calista Silva KION

ORIGINAL STORY

Multiple fire agencies have responded to a fire along the Salinas riverbed in King City after a fire broke out Wednesday afternoon.

Mayor Mike LeBarre said he's been briefed on the situation and that a significant fire broke out near Broadway Street and along the riverbed where a homeless camp is located.

Mayor LeBarre said the fire is along Broadway Street and at one point forced a closure of Highway 101 at Broadway.

CHP-King City said that closure is lifted, but they're assisting the Monterey County Sheriff's Office with evacuations.

There are currently evacuation warnings west of Rio Vista and River Drive.

According to the mayor, evacuations are recommended and not mandatory for homes near the fire.

KION reached out to the Salinas Valley Fairgrounds who said they are taking in evacuees.

Possible 20 to 30 people were displaced and all are believed to be part of the homeless camp, said Steve Adams the King City's City Manager.

The people in the homeless camp where the fire reportedly started was evacuated and Mayor LeBarre said they will be issuing vouchers to those homeless.

This is a developing story