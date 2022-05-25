Kansas City Fed President Esther George announces retirement

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Esther George, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, will retire in January, as required by the Fed’s mandatory retirement rules. George, who has typically supported higher interest rates to ward off inflation, spent 40 years at the Kansas City Fed and became president nearly 11 years ago. Her departure will extend a period of significant turnover among top Fed officials, just as the central bank is confronting the worst inflation in 40 years. The president of the Chicago Fed, Charles Evans, also faces a mandatory retirement in the coming months.