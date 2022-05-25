Hungary proposes removing Russian oil embargo from EU agenda

By JUSTIN SPIKE

Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — European Union efforts to impose an embargo on Russian oil are facing more roadblocks. Hungarian officials say they will not back the plan in its current form. They have recommended removing the topic from the agenda of an EU leaders’ summit next week. The EU has worked to forge a consensus among its 27 member nations for cutting off Russian oil by the end of 2022 to block a key source of revenue financing Russia’s war in Ukraine. During a news conference in Budapest on Wednesday, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Wednesday that Hungary would not vote in favor of a Russian oil embargo “as long as it makes Hungary’s energy supply impossible.”