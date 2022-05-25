Firefighters rescue ‘Cinder’ the elk calf from fire’s ashes

MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Firefighters say they have rescued an abandoned newborn elk calf from the ashes of the nation’s largest wildfire, as calving season approaches its peak in early June and fires rage across the American Southwest. Missoula, Montana-based firefighter Nate Sink said Tuesday that he happened upon the motionless calf on the floor of a fire-blackened forest in New Mexico as he extinguished smoldering trees. Elk are seldom outrun by wildfire, and the rescue of the singed calf dubbed “Cinder” evoked events 70 years ago in New Mexico involving a scalded black bear cub and the fire prevention mascot “Smokey Bear.”