Sweden, Finland delegations in Turkey for NATO talks

By SUZAN FRASER

Associated Press

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Delegations from Sweden and Finland are scheduled to hold talks with senior Turkish officials in an effort to overcome Turkey’s objections to their historic bids to join the NATO alliance. The talks are taking place in Ankara on Wednesday. Turkey says it opposes the two Nordic countries’ membership in the military alliance. Turkey cites grievances with Sweden’s and a to a lesser extent Finland’s perceived support to groups it views as terrorists. It also accuses the two of imposing arms exports restrictions on Turkey and refusing to extradite suspected “terrorists.” Turkey’s objections have dampened Stockholm’s and Helsinki’s hopes for their quick membership in NATO amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and puts NATO’s credibility at stake.