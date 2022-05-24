Planned Parenthood to step in if North Dakota clinic closes

By DAVE KOLPACK

Associated Press

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Planned Parenthood says it will offer abortion services at its clinic in Moorhead, Minnesota, if North Dakota’s only abortion clinic does not quickly relocate from Fargo should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade. Planned Parenthood says it expected Red River Women’s Clinic, a private clinic not affiliated with it, to make the short move across the river by July 1 if necessary. The Fargo clinic has long operated as the only abortion provider in the state. Owner Tammi Kromenaker says she would cross over to Moorhead if forced to do so, but has been too busy to explore details of such a move. She adds that “there are too many unknowns to confirm a specific date” for relocation.