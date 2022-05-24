Good Samaritan found, tried to rescue missing teen out of Orange Beach waters

By Lacey Beasley

ORANGE BEACH, Alabama (WALA) — The search for a missing 14-year-old swimmer continues off the coast of Baldwin County, but all-new Monday, a good Samaritan came forward saying he was one of many who dove into rough waters trying to save him.

Tyreke Walker hasn’t been seen since Saturday near Orange Beach.

It was a teary-eyed meeting when the parents of Tyreke Walker finally got to hug the man who risked his own life to save their son.

Cody Russell is from Oak Grove, Louisiana, and it’s his first time in Orange Beach. When he saw Tyreke struggling in the gulf Saturday, he said he didn’t think twice before sprinting into the water.

“I threw everything down and dove in the water,” said Cody Russell. “I was asking which direction, and I saw him, and I was trying to get to him, but the water was too strong.”

Pushing against the current, he fought the waves as hard as he could. He said he never once worried about his own life. Instead, Tyreke was the only thing on his mind.

“I didn’t stop,” Russell said. “I came out of the water. I walked as far as I could in each direction looking because I would have gone back in if I would’ve seen anything. It wasn’t stop and ask questions, it was look and go.”

The gratitude poured from Tyreke’s parents. Since both are from Louisiana, they’re hoping to continue a relationship.

“I’m thankful for Cody,” said Canhtam Nguyen, mother. “I told him straightforward if things ever get normal at all, he’s more than welcome. We can’t do much, but we make good food in our house.”

Cody said he’s not superman. He just did what any good person should.

“I just help people,” he said. “I mean that’s what anybody should do. If you see somebody in trouble, help them. Don’t walk past, don’t point. Try to help.”

The family said there are other good Samaritans in their midst, bringing them food, and helping pay for their hotel. They plan to stay until their son’s body is found.

Orange Beach Fire Rescue continues to search.

