Giroud’s ‘Gladiator’-like goals help Milan win Italian title

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer

MILAN (AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimović acted like the protagonist from the movie “Braveheart” in a rousing speech to his teammates so Olivier Giroud likened his own exploits on the field to another blockbuster. “Gladiator.” The Hollywood double feature spurred AC Milan to its first Serie A title in 11 years. Giroud was signed partly as a backup to Ibrahimović. But he found himself a regular in the team with the 40-year-old Swede spending large portions of the season sidelined with injury. And the Frenchman delivered. Giroud’s broad and beaming smile when he scored the opening goal could well become the symbol of the team’s scudetto win.