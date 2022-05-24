Fire breaks out at shopping center in Las Vegas near Sunset Park

By Cody Lee

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — The Clark County Fire Department was on scene of an early morning fire that broke out in a building across the street from Sunset Park Monday.

CCFD tells FOX5 when crews arrived they encountered heavy flames and smoke coming from the roof of one portion of the strip mall.

When the battalion chief arrived, he called for a second alarm due to the heavy fire conditions.

Sr. Deputy Fire Chief Kelly Blackmon said crews focused on fighting the fire from the exterior and were able to contain the fire to one building.

According to the fire department, two businesses have been searched but others within the building are too damaged at this time for search

Over 70 firefighters responded to the blaze including one air resource unit.

There have been no reports of injuries at this time.

Crews will remain on scene to ensure hot spots do not flare up. Damage estimates are pending and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

