Evansville hires David Ragland as basketball coach

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Evansville has hired David Ragland as its basketball coach. Ragland replaces Todd Lickliter, who was fired earlier this month after going 15-53 in 2 1/2 seasons. Ragland will be introduced Wednesday. He spent last season as an assistant at Butler under LaVall Jordan. New Bulldogs coach Thad Matta had planned to keep Ragland on his staff. Ragland has worked as an assistant at Utah State, Valparaiso, Vincennes, Northern Kentucky, Bowling Green, Indiana State and Frank Phillips College. He also spent two years as head coach at Vincennes, a junior college in southern Indiana.