Eflin, Phillies agree to $5.7M deal, avoid arbitration

ATLANTA (AP) — Right-hander Zach Eflin and the Philadelphia Phillies agreed to a $5.7 million, one-year contract. Eflin gets a $5.55 million salary this year, and the deal includes a $15 million mutual option for 2023 with a $150,000 buyout. He can earn an additional $300,000 in performance bonuses this year for innings: $50,000 each for 100 and 125, $75,000 for 150 and $125,000 for 175. Philadelphia and Eflin had been scheduled for an arbitration hearing on Wednesday. He had asked for a raise from $4.45 million to $6.9 million and had been offered $5.15 million.