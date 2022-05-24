Above-average hurricane season forecast with several major hurricanes

By Jennifer Gray, CNN meteorologist

The official start to hurricane season is just a week away and forecasters are predicting another busy season.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center on Tuesday forecast 14 to 21 named storms, six to 10 hurricanes and three to six major hurricanes — of Category 3 strength or greater.

The 2020 and 2021 seasons both exhausted the hurricane name list and broke records. No one can say for sure if this year will do the same, but in early April, Colorado State University released its numbers, which were right in line with what NOAA is forecasting.

The CSU forecast called for 19 named storms, nine hurricanes and four major storms.

After back-to-back years of using all the hurricane names and resorting to the Greek alphabet, the World Meteorological Organization decided to do away with using the Greek alphabet and made a subsequent list of names to be used if all the hurricane names are exhausted once again.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.