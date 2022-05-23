Wang meets top UN rights official as she opens Xinjiang trip

BEIJING (AP) — China says its foreign minister met with the U.N.’s top human rights official on her visit to the country and shared with her that China opposes “politicizing” human rights and imposing double standards. Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Michelle Bachelet on Monday as she started a trip that is the first to China by a U.N. high commissioner for human rights since 2005. Her visit is focused on allegations of abuses against Muslim minorities in the northwestern region of Xinjiang, but it’s unclear who she will be allowed to meet. The U.N. quoted Bachelet as telling Wang that she was looking forward to exchanges with “many different people during my visit.”