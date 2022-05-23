Pakistan courts bar police from arresting several TV anchors

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A court in Pakistan’s capital has ordered police not to arrest several journalists without its permission, days after complaints were lodged accusing the TV anchors of inciting hatred against the military. The order by the chief justice at the Islamabad High Court followed petitions from the journalists, who are known as critics of the military and supporters of the previous prime minister and were fearing arrest. A court in the city of Lahore ordered that a fourth journalist not be arrested. The journalists feared arrest after residents in various parts of Pakistan filed similar complaints against them last week, urging police to arrest them on charges of treason.