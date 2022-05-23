Skip to Content
News
By
Published 12:43 PM

Former city commissioner gets 3 years for killing shoplifter

KION

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida city commissioner has been sentenced to three years in prison for fatally shooting a shoplifter at his store. Michael Dunn was sentenced Monday in Polk County court. Court records show he pleaded guilty in March to manslaughter with a firearm. Dunn resigned from his seat on the Lakeland City Commission several weeks after the October 2018 killing of Christobal Lopez. Officials say Lopez had been attempting to shoplift a hatchet at Vets Army & Navy Surplus when Dunn, who was armed with a handgun, confronted Lopez. Video surveillance showed Lopez try to flee the store. Investigators say Dunn grabbed Lopez and then shot him twice in the torso.

News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content