Ex-Trump press secretary Sanders bids for Arkansas governor

By ANDREW DeMILLO

Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Sarah Sanders may be on the verge of winning the Republican nomination for governor in Arkansas after employing the same skills she used as former President Donald Trump’s spokesperson. Sanders is heavily favored in Tuesday’s Republican primary after shattering fundraising records and blanketing the state with ads focused on national issues. She faces a long-shot challenge from former talk radio host Doc Washburn. Chris Jones is the front-runner among five Democrats in Tuesday’s primary in the conservative state. Sanders’ father, Mike Huckabee, served as the state’s governor for a decade.