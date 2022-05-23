Deluges of rain flood parts of India, Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Pre-monsoon deluges have flooded parts of India and Bangladesh in recent weeks. Authorities say at least 24 people have died since April 6 in India’s northeast. In Assam state, 90,000 people fled to government-run shelters and floods were continuing. In two border districts of Bangladesh, hundreds of villages are marooned and people are without drinking water and power. At least three rivers were above danger levels Monday. Both Bangladesh and India are prone to floods and are considered major victims of climate change.