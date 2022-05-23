DA: Man found guilty of kidnapping and shooting victim in the genitals in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Santa Cruz County District Attorney Jeffrey Rosell said a man was found guilty of aggravated mayhem, kidnapping, robbery and assault with a firearm on November 7.

Tilden Ball was found guilty by a jury on Thursday, May 19.

Ball kidnapped his victim after the victim had allegedly sexually assaulted someone Bell was close to the night before. The victim was abducted at gunpoint, according to the DA.

The District Attorney's Office said the victim was threatened at gunpoint, kidnapped to a rural field where he was told he would be killed and buried, and the night ended with the victim receiving a shot to the genitals.

“I am grateful with the outcome in this case. I hope this brings the victim some closure and helps with the continued healing process,” said Assistant District Attorney Conor McCormick.

“I appreciate the collaborative work of the Santa Cruz Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office to bring justice to the victim,” said District Attorney Jeff Rosell.