CFL players reject labor deal, urge more negotiations

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Football League players have rejected the new collective bargaining agreement with the league. The players’ union confirmed the deal had been voted down in a memo to its members on Monday night. The CFL Players’ Association says in the memo that a new deal could be reached “if the league is prepared to resolve the outstanding issues quickly.” The tentative deal was reached last Wednesday, four days after players with seven of the league’s nine teams went on strike. It was the second work stoppage in league history and first since 1974.