Zinchenko’s tearful support for Ukraine after EPL title win

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The Ukrainian flag Oleksandr Zinchenko used to wipe away the tears also inspired Manchester City’s Premier League title winner. As Zinchenko paraded around the field with the trophy, the yellow-and-blue colors of his homeland were wrapped around him. Then the weeping Ukraine international set the trophy down on the field and draped it in the flag. That sent out another powerful message in support of his nation as it fights back against the Russian invasion. Zinchenko says he “would love to one day bring this title to Ukraine, for all Ukrainian people, because they deserve it.”