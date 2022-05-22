Verstappen leads Red Bull 1-2 in Spain, Leclerc abandons

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Max Verstappen reclaimed the Formula One points lead as the reigning world champion won the Spanish Grand Prix for his third consecutive victory after Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari broke down while he was comfortably in front. Verstappen needed an assist from Red Bull teammate Sergio Pérez to get the victory. Pérez was leading the race after Leclerc had abandoned when his team told him to let Verstappen to pass on Lap 49 of 66. Pérez finished second ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell in third. Verstappen overtook Leclerc in the standings and now leads by six points after six races.