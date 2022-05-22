Skip to Content
Pakistani court orders probe into ex-minister’s arrest

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A court in Pakistan’s capital has ordered an investigation into the controversial arrest of a former human rights minister over a decades-old land dispute. The chief justice of the Islamabad High Court late Saturday ordered the probe in response to a petition from the daughter of former minister Shireen Mazari. The chief justice questioned the decision by officials in Islamabad to allow police from a provincial district to make the arrest in the capital. Mazari, who served in the Cabinet-level position under former Prime Minister Imran Khan, had been detained by police near her Islamabad home earlier in the day.

