Leeds ensures EPL survival with final-day win over Brentford

LONDON (AP) — Leeds survived in the Premier League after a tense 2-1 win over Brentford ensured Burnley was relegated instead. Leeds had a first-half Joe Gelhardt goal ruled out for a narrow offside on video review but finally took the lead when Raphinha scored from the penalty spot in the 56th. Sergi Canos headed Brentford level in the 78th only to dent his team’s chances with a sending-off for two yellow cards in quick succession soon after. Jack Harrison scored the winner for Leeds in added time. Leeds could still have been relegated if Burnley had matched its result with a win at home to Newcastle. Burnley lost the game 2-1.