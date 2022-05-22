Key report into Johnson’s ‘partygate’ to be published

By SYLVIA HUI

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — A highly-anticipated report into the British government’s “partygate” scandal that could determine Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s political fortunes is set to be published this week after months of delay. Senior civil servant Sue Gray has been tasked with investigating multiple coronavirus lockdown-flouting gatherings at Johnson’s official residence and other government sites. She is widely expected to release her findings within days. Claims that Johnson and his staff enjoyed illegal office parties while millions in the country stuck to strict COVID-19 restrictions in 2020 and 2021 have dogged Johnson’s Conservative government. Critics have called for him to resign. Gray’s full report could renew pressure on Johnson if it heavily criticizes him and senior officials.