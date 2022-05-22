Albanese sworn in as PM in Australia ahead of Tokyo summit

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s new prime minister has been sworn into office ahead of a Tokyo summit with President Joe Biden. The move Monday took place as votes are still being counted to determine whether Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will control a majority in a Parliament that is demanding tougher action on climate change. Albanese’s center-left Labor Party ousted the conservative coalition that had governed for nine years at Saturday’s election. The swearing-in of the new government was made possible after ousted leader Scott Morrison resigned early in the vote counting. The new foreign minister, Penny Wong, was also sworn into office and joined Albanese on the trip to Tokyo for the Quad summit on Tuesday.