7 dead, 120 others rescued in Philippine ferry fire

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine coast guard says a ferry carrying more than 130 people caught fire while approaching a northeastern province and many people escaped by jumping into the sea. Seven people died in the fire Monday and the coast guard says most others were rescued. At least seven people remained missing after fire engulfed the M/V Mercraft 2 while it was approaching a seaport in Real town in Quezon province from Polillo island. Many of the 134 passengers and crew members jumped into the water and were rescued by nearby vessels. The fire apparently started in the engine room.