Russia: It’s time to stop aid from Turkey to Syrian rebels

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia’s deputy U.N. ambassador says he sees no reason to continue humanitarian aid deliveries from Turkey to rebel-held northwest Syria. Dmitry Polyansky accused the West and the United Nations of insufficient efforts to deliver aid from Damascus and failing to finance “early recovery projects” to improve life for millions of Syrians. He told the U.N. Security Council on Friday that Russia isn’t OK with preserving the status quo at any cost, and cannot “turn a blind eye” to the fact that “terrorists terrorists from HTS,” the strongest militant group in northwest Idlib, “usurp the authority and manipulate humanitarian assistance.”