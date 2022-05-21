Richard Bland’s ball stopped and rolled off green by squirrel at PGA Championship

By Ben Morse, CNN

Between treacherous greens, long rough, and changing conditions, players at the 2022 PGA Championship have a lot to think about.

But for Richard Bland, he realized during Friday’s second round that there are many more things to consider, including the local wildlife.

The English golfer posted a video on social media showing a squirrel choosing his golf ball as something to chew on rather than an acorn.

In the video, Bland’s ball rolls onto the green, only for the squirrel to stop it and roll it around before scurrying away.

“You know it’s not going to be your week when you play a good recovery shot from under the trees & this little fella gets in the way,” Bland wrote. “To top it off. The ball rolls back off the green & don’t get up & down #sumstheweekup”

To make matters worse, Bland was unable to move his ball or replay his shot.

The US Golf Association rulings states: “When your ball in motion is accidentally deflected or stopped, there is no penalty and you will normally play the ball from wherever it lies. This includes when your ball accidentally strikes your body or your equipment.”

The incident did sum the week up for Bland who, after posting rounds of 74 and 76 at Southern Hills Country Club, finished 10-over par after the first two round and therefore missed the cut.

