Michigan governor declares state of emergency after powerful tornado rips through town, killing 1 person and injuring more than 40

A powerful tornado killed one person Friday as it ripped roofs off buildings and flipped cars in a northern Michigan town, prompting the governor to declare a state of emergency for the area.

The twister also injured more than 40 people as it tore through the town of Gaylord, which sits about 60 miles east of Traverse City in the state’s Lower Peninsula, causing what officials describe as “catastrophic” damages.

“It took out an insane amount of buildings and just jeopardized so many lives,” said Jordan Awrey, a Gaylord city council member. “The town is devastated.”

The tornado touched down in a bustling part of the city, home to shops, restaurants and retail stores — some of which were destroyed.

Photos of the damage show streets littered with debris, businesses with roofs and walls torn off, and cars completely flipped over. Roads were also blocked by downed trees and powerlines.

“It is a busy downtown area, and it went right through it,” said Lt. Jim Gorno of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, describing the aftermath as “catastrophic.”

Brandon Smith, a 26-year-old Gaylord resident, said he was standing outside his house about a quarter of a mile from the tornado when he saw it rolling over some trees, recalling that it sounded like a freight train.

“I imagine it was deafening for those in its path,” Smith said. “We’re used to snow and that doesn’t bother us but to see that type of weather just shocked everyone.”

Michigan averages just 15 tornadoes per year, the state’s website shows. About 25,000 people live in Gaylord and Otsego County, according to the US Census Bureau.

“It’s northern Michigan, it’s very rare we get a tornado,” said Gabe Awrey, a resident and the council member’s brother.

Munson Healthcare spokesperson Brian Lawson told CNN 35 people were taken to their system’s hospitals for treatment, and another eight people were treated at facilities elsewhere. Michigan State Police said the number of injured is 44.

Gaylord is under a curfew until 8 a.m. Saturday, officials said.

Governor declares state of emergency

The National Weather Service in Gaylord said its meteorologists will continue their damage assessment Saturday and released additional information about the storm’s path.

“The strongest line segment generated a measured wind gust of 76 mph at Frankfort Light and continued to produce damaging wind gusts across Leelanau and Antrim counties as it quickly moved northeast,” the NWS said.

The twister hit west of the city center near Interstate 75 and moved east-northeast, National Weather Service meteorologist Sean Christensen told CNN.

More than 6,000 homes and businesses remained without power in Otsego County early Saturday following the tornado, according to PowerOutage.us

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for the county in the wake of the tornado.

“We are making available all state resources in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts,” Whitmer said during a news conference Friday night in Gaylord.

The governor also expressed her support for those impacted in the community.

“My heart goes out to the families and small businesses impacted by the tornado and severe weather in Gaylord,” she said on social media. “To the entire Gaylord community — Michigan is with you. We will do what it takes to rebuild.”

