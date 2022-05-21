Keith turns back the clock to help Oilers in playoffs

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers head home for Game 3 on Sunday night against the Calgary Flames after eveing the series at 1-1. Veteran defenseman Duncan Keith was a big reason why. He had a goal and two assists for the Oilers in the Game 2 win. He was also a calming presence on defense. He has brought that approach to a young, talented team that has generally underperformed in the postseason. Duncan spent years in Chicago, winning three Stanley Cups. The Oilers hope his experience will help them make a deep run of their own.