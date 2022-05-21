Employee shot at pizza shop

By WJZ Staff

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An employee was shot Friday afternoon at a pizza shop located in a shopping center in Owings Mills, police said.

Officers responded at 3 p.m. to Vocelli’s Pizza shop on the 9600 block of Reisterstown Road for a reported shooting. There, they found the victim shot at least once. The person was hospitalized, police said, but their condition is unknown.

Beatrice Gallop said her brother, Donald, was the employee shot. She told WJZ he is recovering in the hospital and is expected to be okay.

“I couldn’t believe it, that’s it, no body is prepared for a situation like this,” she said. “I’m grateful I didn’t hear anything about him getting killed.”

Employees said Donald is a driver for the shop, and that he was inside working when he got into a fight with a cook. At some point, employees say gunfire erupted and Donald was shot.

At this time no arrests have been made, and police said an investigation is ongoing. Beatrice Gallop said she’s just happy to have her brother alive.

“I’m grateful to god for a miracle, that’s all I can say,” she said.

