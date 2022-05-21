Biden tending to business in SKorea visit with Hyundai exec

By JOSH BOAK and AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — President Joe Biden is tending to both business and security interests as he wraps up a three-day visit to South Korea on Sunday. He’ll showcase Hyundai’s pledge to build a $5.5 billion electric vehicle and battery factory in Georgia and pay a visit to U.S. and South Korean troops monitoring the rapidly evolving North Korean nuclear threat. The major U.S. investment by a South Korean company is a reflection of how the U.S. and South Korea are leveraging their longstanding military ties into a broader economic partnership. Biden will meet with service members and military families at Osan Air Base and address U.S. and Korean troops before heading to Tokyo, the next stop on his Asia visit.