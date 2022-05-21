Angel Di Maria leaving PSG after seven seasons

By JEROME PUGMIRE

PARIS (AP) — Angel Di Maria is leaving Paris Saint-Germain after seven seasons with the club. The Argentina winger’s contract is expiring and the French champions announced his departure late Friday night. PSG says “Angel Di Maria has left a permanent mark on the history of the club.” Di Maria is set to play his 295th and final game for PSG later Saturday at home against Metz. He will look to add to his 91 goals and club-record 111 assists.