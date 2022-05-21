Albania buys anti-tank Javelin missiles to strengthen army

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s defense minister says the Western Balkan country has purchased anti-tank Javelin missiles to strengthen its defenses. Minister Niko Peleshi said Saturday that Albania signed a contract with U.S. firm Lockheed Martin. He did not say how many missiles were purchased, how much they cost or when they would be delivered. Peleshi said the move was part of the army’s modernization plan. Tirana supports the alliance’s “open door” policy welcoming Finland and Sweden as new members, but so far Turkey has blocked those countries from joining the alliance. Three Western Balkan countries are NATO members: Albania, North Macedonia and Montenegro.