Wainwright, Molina help Cardinals to 5-3 win over Pirates

By JOHN PERROTTO

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Adam Wainwright pitched seven innings of one-run ball to extend his domination of Pittsburgh, and battery-mate Yadier Molina keyed a four-run sixth inning with a two-run single as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pirates 5-3. Wainwright has won 10 straight decisions against the Pirates and gone 19 starts since last losing to Pittsburgh in 2016, on opening day. He scattered four hits, walked three and struck out three while improving his lifetime record to 23-7 versus Pittsburgh. Michael Chavis hit a solo home run in the seventh inning to end Wainwright’s 38 1/3-inning scoreless streak against the Pirates.