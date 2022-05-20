Story’s slam snagged by former Sox player in Monster seats

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story has connected again — this time with a former Boston player seated atop the Green Monster. Story, who hit three home runs in Boston’s victory Thursday, launched a grand slam against Seattle in the third inning Friday night. Former Red Sox left fielder Jonny Gomes was back in the action, too, sitting atop the Green Monster instead of playing in front of it. Seated in the first row of seats above Fenway Park’s fabled left-field wall, the 41-year-old Gomes, who played on Boston’s 2013 World Series championship team, stood up and moved a step or two to his right before corralling the ball against his body. He pumped his fist and high-fived the fan next to him.