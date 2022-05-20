Storm announce plans for practice facility to open in ’24

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Storm have announced plans to build a practice facility and training center for the franchise that would house the team’s basketball and business operations. The facility will sit on a 50,000-square-foot parcel and include two practice courts along with locker rooms, a lounge and a nutrition center for players, and strength and conditioning training spaces. Construction is scheduled to begin next spring and completion is expected ahead of the training camp for the 2024 WNBA season. The cost of the project was not released.