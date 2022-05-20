Skip to Content
Seeing a country with the most high-ranking tour guide

By DAVID BAUDER
AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Now that he can travel again, Peter Greenberg is resuming “The Royal Tour,” a two-decade-long series that shows off the best tourist spots of a given country. The gimmick? The nation’s leader is the tour guide. In the most recent episode, President Samia Suluhu Hassan shows the veteran travel journalist — and his viewers — the sights and sounds of the African nation of Tanzania. National leaders cede editorial control and take Greenberg around their country. In return they get an hour-long special that offers exposure to millions of rich and curious travelers. Hassan came to the United States to screen her country’s episode of “The Royal Tour.”

