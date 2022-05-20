PVUSD opens Family Engagement and Wellness Center to support families

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Pajaro Valley Unified School District had a ribbon-cutting for its new Family Engagement and Wellness Center.

The wellness center is designed to give families who need support ranging from food, housing information and social-emotional support a place to get those services.

The center is located at 530 Palm Avenue and will be open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The services from PVUSD include healthy start, parents nights, frozen/hot ready meals and mental health services.

Second-Harvest Food Bank will provide a food co-op and pantry.

PVSPA will provide counseling and youth groups. Luna y Sol will provide tutoring for ages 12-17 and youth group mentoring.

Salud Para la Gente will be there to provide a Fit and Healthy Youth Group.

For more information, you can visit their website here or call them at 831-786-2384