Point Pinos Coastal Trail Project complete linking Monterey to Pacific Grove

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A ribbon cutting was held Friday to complete a $2.8 million project set to fill a 0.8-mile gap in the California Coastal Trail.

Starting today, people can continuously go through the entire coast of the City of Monterey and Pacific Grove.

The work included:

Construction of a 5-foot-wide decomposed granite coastal trail within a natural setting seaward of Ocean View Boulevard.

Restoration of native vegetation

The establishment of 10 beach access points.

Development of uniformed parking and driveway approaches and various stormwater improvements.

To learn more about this trail, click here.