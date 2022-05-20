Point Pinos Coastal Trail Project complete linking Monterey to Pacific Grove
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A ribbon cutting was held Friday to complete a $2.8 million project set to fill a 0.8-mile gap in the California Coastal Trail.
Starting today, people can continuously go through the entire coast of the City of Monterey and Pacific Grove.
The work included:
- Construction of a 5-foot-wide decomposed granite coastal trail within a natural setting seaward of Ocean View Boulevard.
- Restoration of native vegetation
- The establishment of 10 beach access points.
- Development of uniformed parking and driveway approaches and various stormwater improvements.
