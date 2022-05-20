Palestinian teen shot in Israeli raid in occupied West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli troops shot and killed a 17-year-old Palestinian during a raid in the occupied West Bank. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military, which has intensified overnight raids in the northern West Bank town of Jenin over the past months. Early Saturday, the ministry identified the dead as Amjad al-Fayyed. Local media reported that clashes erupted outside Jenin’s refugee camp when Israeli forces stormed the area. It was not immediately clear how al-Fayyed was shot. Israel says it carries out “counter-terrorism activities” to detain wanted militants and planners of recent deadly attacks in the West Bank and Israel.