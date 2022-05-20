NBC has all scenarios covered for Championship Sunday
By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer
With the Premier League title race coming down to the final day of matches, NBC is pulling out all the stops in its coverage of Championship Sunday. To ensure covered in case Manchester City or Liverpool win the title, the network will have its top announcing team in Manchester and the studio crew at Liverpool. It marks the first time in NBC’s nine years of covering the Premier League that its studio team will be in England for the final weekend.