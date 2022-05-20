Michigan tornado causes ‘catastrophic’ damage

By Paradise Afshar and Andy Rose, CNN

A tornado quickly moved through Gaylord in the northern Lower Peninsula of Michigan, on Friday afternoon, according to Lt. Jim Gorno of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

First responders are assessing the damage caused from the tornado, according to Gorno, who described the scene as being “catastrophic,” with cars flipped over and structures destroyed.

“It is a busy downtown area, and it went right through it,” he said.

“We aren’t used to it up here,” he said. “We don’t have sirens like in other parts of the country.”

National Weather Service meteorologist Sean Christensen told CNN the twister hit west of the city center near Interstate 75 and moved east-northeast.

About 35 percent of utility customers in Otsego County — which includes Gaylord — were experiencing an electricity outage Friday afternoon, according to the tracking website PowerOutage.us.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

