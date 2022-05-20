Entering US Soccer Hall, Dempsey finds pressure eased

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

Clint Dempsey acknowledges the limelight changed him later in his career as he felt responsible for his club and American soccer. He is free to be himself four years removed from playing and on the eve of his induction into the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame. Dempsey scored 57 goals to tie the American international record set by Landon Donovan. He will be inducted on Saturday in Frisco, Texas, along with midfielder Shannon Boxx, forward Marco Etcheverry, coach Linda Hamilton and referee Esse Baharmast. He scored 129 league goals for New England, Fulham, Tottenham and Seattle.