Watsonville Police looking for woman last seen a week ago

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Watsonville Police said it needs the public's help to find a woman reported missing Wednesday night.

Starr Lyn Chisholm, 41, was last seen at her home on the 400 block of Second Street on May 13. Her family says she was going to San Jose for the day but did not return.

Police said she was driving a 2011 Silver Mercedes ER40 with California plate 7FZW150.

If you have any information, the police ask you to call 831-471-1151.