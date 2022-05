UK police conclude probe into Johnson’s ‘partygate’ scandal

By SYLVIA HUI

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Metropolitan Police says it has concluded its investigation into breaches of COVID-19 regulations at British government offices, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s official residence, with a total of 126 fines issued over the offenses. Police said it issued fixed-penalty notices to 53 men and 73 women for gatherings that took place on eight dates between May 2020, at the height of the first wave of the pandemic, and April 2021. Some people received multiple fines. Johnson apologized last month after he revealed that he was among dozens of people who paid a police fine for attending lockdown-breaching parties and gatherings. The conclusion of the police investigation means that results from a separate probe by a senior civil servant can now be published.