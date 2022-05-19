Southern Hills: All-time best often crowned in dull fashion

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Southern Hills has crowned some of the game’s greatest players during more major championships than just about any other American venue. Yet for the most part, they’ve been a dreadful bore. In four previous PGA Championships and three U.S. Opens, Dave Stockton and Tiger Woods are the only ones who did not have at least a share of the lead after the opening round. And none were out of the lead heading into the final round. Perhaps that will change during this week’s PGA, where 95 of the top 100 in the world are playing on the recently restored masterpiece near downtown Tulsa.