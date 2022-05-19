Police: Violent gang member arrested with fentanyl, guns and cash in Marina

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Monterey Police said they arrested a violent gang member and served a search warrant on the 3100 block of Del Monte Boulevard in Marina on Thursday.

Royce Curl, 39, was contacted in Marina and found with M30 pills believed to contain fentanyl, heroin, marijuana and cash, according to police.

Detectives then searched Curl's home and found a "large amount of counterfeit M30 pills believed to contain fentanyl, a loaded handgun and over $50,000 in cash." Curls is not allowed to own a firearm due to a past criminal conviction, said police.

Curl was booked into Monterey County Jail on various weapons and drug charges.