Monterey Fire to conduct defensible space inspections in June

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Monterey County Fire Department wants to inform property owners that it will conduct wildland fire safety inspections in Monterey, Pacific Grove, Carmel-by-the-Sea and Sand City on June 1.

These annual inspections are done to help minimize fire spread and growth and reduce potential loss if a wildland fire happens.

Monterey Fire said all properties would be inspected, including residential, commercial and vacant lots.

When the inspection is finished, a notice will be left if any corrections are needed, and vacant lots will have their notices mailed to the owners.

Follow-up re-inspections will be done in 30 days to assure corrections have been made.

You can check the status of your property here.

Property owners are encouraged to do the following to keep up with defensible space standards:

Keep grass mowed to 4 inches or less

Remove leaves, pine needles, and debris from roofs and gutters

Remove dead and dying vegetation within 100 feet of your home or building (or to the property line if that is less than 100 feet)

Remove ladder fuels (vegetation under trees), so a surface fire cannot reach the crowns

Limb trees 6 feet up from the ground; for shorter trees, do not exceed 1/3 of the overall tree height

Remove branches within 10 feet of chimneys

Remove vegetation and items that could catch fire from around and under decks and stairs

You can check if your property meets standards here.

For information or questions relating to the inspection program, you can contact the Monterey Fire Prevention Bureau at (831) 646-3908.