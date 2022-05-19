Lawyer: Victim of Massachusetts fire had sued InfoWars

By MARK PRATT

Associated Press

One of the four people who died in a fire at a Massachusetts apartment building last weekend had filed a defamation lawsuit against right-wing radio host Alex Jones and his InfoWars website in 2018, alleging they falsely identified him as the gunman in a massacre at a Florida high school. A lawyer for 29-year-old Marcel Fontaine confirmed Thursday that his client died in Saturday’s fire in Worcester. The attorney said the lawsuit will continue of behalf of Fontaine’s estate. The lawyer said Fontaine’s bravery in suing Jones inspired parents of children who died in the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting in Connecticut to take legal action against Jones.